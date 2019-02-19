GRANTS PASS — The Cavers — Ahdra Klingler in particular — were a little too much for Roseburg on Tuesday night.
Klingler, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, poured in 35 points to lead Grants Pass to a 69-24 Southwest Conference girls basketball win over the Indians at Heater-Newman Gym.
"She put on a show," RHS coach Dane Tornell said of Klingler, who hit six 3-pointers. "She's so athletic, she's the whole package."
Grace Gaither added 15 points with four treys for the Cavers (14-9, 5-4 SWC), who led 29-14 at halftime before outscoring Roseburg 40-10 in the last two quarters.
Junior post Katie Knudson scored seven points for the Indians, who have dropped 17 straight. Ericka Allen chipped in five points.
"It was good to see Katie (Knudson) lead us in scoring," Tornell said. "McKenna Melvin led the team well. She was getting the ball to the girls who were wide open and made some great passes, but we just couldn't convert the shots. I was proud of her."
Roseburg ends its season Friday night at home against North Medford. It will be senior night, with four scheduled to play in their final game.
ROSEBURG (24) — Katie Knudson 7, Allen 5, Murphy 4, Bergmann 4, Melvin 2, Wayman 2, Robbins, Vredenburg, Lake, Russell. Totals 10 1-4 24.
GRANTS PASS (69) — Ahdra Klingler 35, Gaither 15, Ay. Klingler 8, Bruner 4, Page 3, Rund 2, Yount 2, Lingo, Williams. Totals 27 4-10 69.
Roseburg;8;6;3;7;—;24
Grants Pass;15;14;19;21;—;69
3-Point Goals — Rose. 3 (Allen, Murphy, Knudson), G.P. 11 (Ah. Klingler 6, Gaither 4, Page 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 15, G.P. 16.
JV Score — Grants Pass 53, Roseburg 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.