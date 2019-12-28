OAKLAND — Traylyn Arana scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Bandon girls basketball team rally past Oakland 35-32 in the championship game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Saturday night at the Nut House.
Arana, a former Glendale player, made six baskets and two free throws in the final period and the Tigers (8-1) erased a five-point deficit in the last three minutes.
Andrea Bean, who made the all-tournament team, finished with a career-high 12 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Oakers (4-5). Fontelle Witten had 10 points and Taylor Yard pulled down seven rebounds.
"Arana took over the game," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We didn't handle their pressure like we had earlier and got a little rattled. I was pleased with the effort ... the kids played their hearts out for 30 minutes."
Oakland will host Riddle Friday in a nonleague contest.
BANDON (35) — Traylyn Arana 18, Strain 8, Turner 6, Martin 3, Smith, Williams. Totals 13-40 9-16 35.
OAKLAND (32) — Andrea Bean 12, Witten 10, Yard 4, Baird 2, Parnell 2, Oberman 2, Vogel-Hunt, Collins, Pfaff. Totals 12-41 5-11 32.
Bandon;7;9;4;15;—;35
Oakland;4;8;10;10;—;32
3-Point Goals — Ban. 0, Oak. 3 (Witten 2, Bean 1). Total Fouls — Ban. 12, Oak. 17.
JV Score — Oakland 29, Bandon 15.
