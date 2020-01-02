SALEM — Sutherlin got off to a tepid start against Class 2A Monroe, and then Paige Bailey hit a 3-pointer.
And another. And another. And another.
Bailey sparked a second-quarter surge with a pair of 3-pointers and finished 4-for-6 from behind the line, scoring a season-high 18 points as the third-ranked Bulldogs rallied in the second half to post a 58-42 victory over the Dragons in the opening round of the Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational at Salem Academy Thursday.
"They were keying on Amy (Dickover) and Jadyn (Vermillion), and Paige's shot was falling," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "For her to lead us in scoring was pretty awesome."
Dickover posted a double-double for Sutherlin with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman Micah Wicks added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 9-1 overall.
Sutherlin will face Class 2A No. 5 Portland Christian (8-1) at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Blanchet Catholic School.
SUTHERLIN (58) — Paige Bailey 18, Dickover 14, Wicks 11, Haines 6, Vermillion 6, Ganger 2. Totals 18 15-17 58.
MONROE (42) — Chloe May 13, Young 12, Sutton 9, Lopez 6, Horning 2, H. Samples, Warden. Totals 17 5-12 42.
Sutherlin;6;16;21;15;—;58
Monroe 9;15;9;9;—;42
3-Point Goals — Suth. 7 (Bailey 4, Wicks 3), Mon. 3 (Young 2, May 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 10, Mon. 12.
