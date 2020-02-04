DRAIN — Morgan Baird scored nine of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, leading Coquille to a 46-43 win over North Douglas on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Baird converted all five of her free-throw attempts. Saige Gallino added 10 points for the Red Devils (18-3, 7-1 Sunset Conference), who are No. 5 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll.
Natalie Thompson had 10 points for the Warriors (18-3, 8-0 Skyline North), No. 4 in the 1A coaches poll. Sofia Alcantar and Nicki Derrick each contributed eight points.
"They're a very good team," N.D. coach Jody Cyr said of Coquille. "The Baird girl is a handful, but I still feel we did a good job on her. We had them on the ropes and had an opportunity win this game."
North Douglas returns to Skyline play Friday, hosting Pacific/Powers. A win will clinch the outright division title for the Warriors.
COQUILLE (46) — Morgan Baird 23, Gallino 10, Jackson 6, Combie 2, Salazar, GeDeros 3, Wilson 2. Totals 18 8-9 46.
NORTH DOUGLAS (43) — Natalie Thompson 10, Alcantar 8, Derrick 8, Draeger 6, Olds 6, Williams 5, Holcomb, Harkins, MacDowell. Totals 16 9-14 43.
Coquille;10;7;9;20;—;46
N. Douglas;8;10;11;14;—;43
3-Point Goals — Coq. 2 (GeDeros, Gallino), N.D. 2 (Thompson). Total Fouls — Coq. 17, N.D. 13. Fouled Out — Olds.
JV Score — North Douglas def. Coquille.
