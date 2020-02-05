BANDON — Eduarda Reolon scored 19 points and Bandon remained undefeated in Sunset Conference girls basketball with a 57-15 rout of Reedsport on Tuesday.
Traylyn Arana, a former Glendale player, added 11 points for the Tigers (20-1, 8-0 Sunset). Aubree Rohde led the Brave (0-20, 0-9) with nine points.
REEDSPORT (15) — Aubree Rohde 9, Seeley 3, Glover 2, Corcoran 1, Bond, Brown, Manicke, McCart, Schuttpelz, Stanley.
BANDON (57) — Eduarda Reolon 19, Arana 11, Strain 10, Williams 6, Turner 5, Gallagher 2, Lakey 2, Morones 2, Erenfeld, Freitag, Harris, Hennick, Keller, Martin, Smith.
Reedsport;9;4;0;2;—;15
Bandon;13;14;11;19;—;57
3-Point Goals — Reed. 1 (Rohde), Ban. 1 (Reolon). Total Fouls — Reed. 9, Ban. 14.
