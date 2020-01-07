WINSTON — Freshman Kierra Bennett had a game-high 15 points and Douglas finally shook loose of Illinois Valley with a big fourth quarter. downing the visiting Cougars 40-27 in a nonleague girls basketball game Tuesday night.
After outscoring Illinois Valley 12-2 in the first frame, Douglas found itself leading just 23-21 before going on a 17-6 run over the final eight minutes.
"We kind of disappeared in the second and third quarters, but tightened down the hatch at the end," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "We switched to a man-to-man defense and starting getting some steals and fast breaks."
Bennett added five rebounds and five steals for Douglas, while Mya Skurk chipped in eight points and sophomore Adrianna Sapp seven.
The Trojans (4-8) picked up an extra nonleague game and will travel to take on Salem Academy Wednesday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (27) — Bailee Moore 9, Navarro 8, LeMasters 4, Tallman 4, Gomez 2, Peters, Miller. Totals 11 3-13 27.
DOUGLAS (40) — Kierra Bennett 15, Skurk 8, Sapp 7, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 2, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 2, Phillips 2, Thorp 2, Wiegman 2, Powell, McWhorter. Totals 19 2-9 40.
I. Valley;2;13;6;6;—;27
Douglas;12;7;4;17;—;40
3-Point Goals — I.V. 2 (Navarro), Doug. 0. Total Fouls — I.V. 6, Doug. 12.
JV Score — Douglas 20, Illinois Valley 8 (two quarters).
