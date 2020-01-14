BROOKINGS — The fifth-ranked Brookings-Harbor girls basketball team raced to a 15-0 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 62-35 Far West League basketball victory over visiting Douglas Tuesday night.
"We just couldn't handle their full-court pressure," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "That's where they got most of their points. We just couldn't get the ball up the court."
Freshman Kierra Bennett had 11 points and three 3-pointers, and Shalynn Thorp and Maleata Snuka-Polamalu scored seven apiece for the Trojans (4-11, 0-2) FWL), who will host St. Mary's in FWL play Friday.
DOUGLAS (35) — Kierra Bennett 11, Thorp 7, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 7, Sapp 4, Phillips 3, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 2, Powell 1, Skurk, Wiegman, McWhorter. Totals 11 10-23 35.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (62) — Sierra Fitzhugh 18, Murray 10, Schofield 7, Jirsa 9, Pettus 7, Alexander 7, Harms 2, Peters 2, McNalls, Burton, Crosby, Davis. Totals 22 11-28 62.
Douglas;0;10;7;18;—;35
Brookings;15;15;13;19;—;62
3-Point Goals — Doug. 3 (Bennett), B.H. 7 (Fitzhugh 3, Schofield 1, Jirsa 1, Alexander 1, Murray 1). Total Fouls — Doug. 18, B.H. 19. Fouled Out — Sapp.
JV Score — Brookings-Harbor def. Douglas.
