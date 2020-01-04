MERLIN — In battle of top 10 girls basketball teams, Brookings-Harbor was a little better than South Umpqua on Saturday.
The Bruins took a 13-point halftime lead, then held on for a 52-45 win in the North Valley Winter Blast, handing the Lancers their first loss of the season.
Brookings (9-3) is No. 5 and South Umpqua (9-1) No. 8 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll.
"They're quick, and a good-shooting team," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said of the Bruins. "We tried to slow the game down (in the second half) and got within three, but couldn't get any closer. I was very happy with the way our girls battled."
Sierra Fitzhugh and Lexi Schofield each scored 13 points for Brookings, which hit 10 3-point field goals. Skylee Gibson had 14 points and Shalyn Gray and Kyla Pires each chipped in nine for the Lancers.
South Umpqua will travel to Elmira Monday for a nonleague game.
SOUTH UMPQUA (45) — Skylee Gibson 14, Gray 9, Pires 9, Lind 6, Ferguson 3, Lowell 2, Slay 1, Richardson 1, Love. Totals 16 8-16 45.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (52) — Sierra Fitzhugh 13, Lexi Schofield 13, Jirsa 8, Harms 7, Pettus 5, Alexander 3, Murray 3, Peters, Burton, Crosby. Totals 15 12-27 52.
S. Umpqua;4;12;13;16;—;45
Brookings;7;22;10;13;—;52
3-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (Lind 2, Gibson 1, Ferguson 1, Gray 1), B.H. 10 (Fitzhugh 4, Schofield 3, Pettus 1, Alexander 1, Murray). Total Fouls — S.U. 19, B.H. 15. Fouled Out — Gibson, Gray.
