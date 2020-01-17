CAMAS VALLEY — Hailey Holmgren posted a double-double on her birthday, leading the Camas Valley girls basketball team to a 45-9 nonleague win over McKenzie on Friday night.
Holmgren finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. Bella Pool had 13 points with three 3-pointers, Joy DeRoss contributed eight points and nine rebounds and Clara DeRoss contributed eight points for the Hornets (5-9, 1-4 Skyline South).
Lola Seiler was the top scorer for the Eagles (0-12) with five points.
C.V. will travel to Glendale Saturday for a league contest.
MCKENZIE (9) — Lola Seiler 5, Hai. Prater 4, Maranda, Thomas, Quatier, Han. Prater, Hayes. Totals 4 0-0 9.
CAMAS VALLEY (45) — Hailey Holmgren 15, Pool 13, J. DeRoss 8, C. DeRoss 8, Pohl 1, Lamell, Hill, Roberson, Chandler. Totals 20 2-9 45.
McKenzie;0;0;5;4;—;9
C. Valley;11;9;14;11;—;45
3-Point Goals — McK. 1 (Seiler), C.V. 3 (Pool). Total Fouls — McK. 7, C.V. 7.
