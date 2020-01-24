CAMAS VALLEY — New Hope Christian turned a five-point lead into a 20-point blowout by halftime, outscoring Camas Valley 16-1 in the second quarter on the way to a 47-29 Skyline League South girls basketball victory Friday night.
Joy DeRoss had 11 points and Clara DeRoss added nine to lead the Hornets (6-10, 2-5 South), who travel to Port Orford to face Pacific/Powers Saturday.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (47) — Lauren Huttema 20, Yunker 11, McClintick 9, Barnett 6, Chamberlain 1, A. Li 1, Metcalf, Shafer, Boonyokbundit, Z. Li. Totals 21 5-10 47.
CAMAS VALLEY (29) — Joy DeRoss 11, C. DeRoss 9, Holmgren 4, Pool 3, Hill 2, Roberson, Chandler, Pohl. Totals 12 4-7 29.
New Hope;14;16;9;8;—;47
C. Valley;9;1;10;9;—;29
3-Point Goals — CV 1 (Pool). Total Fouls — NHC 11, C.V. 19. Fouled Out — Holmgren.
