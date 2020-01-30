FINN ROCK — Joy DeRoss posted a double-double and the Camas Valley girls basketball team defeated winless McKenzie 44-21 on Thursday in a nonleague game.
DeRoss finished with 14 points and a season-high 25 rebounds, 10 of them offensive. Hailey Holmgren also scored 14 points and Bella Pool added nine points for the Hornets (7-12 overall).
Hailey Prater and Kami Hayes each had six points for the Eagles (0-17).
Camas Valley will host Glendale Saturday in a Skyline League contest.
CAMAS VALLEY (44) — Hailey Holmgren 14, Joy DeRoss 14, Pool 9, C. DeRoss 3, Hill 4, Lamell, Je. Chandler, Ja. Chandler, Roberson. Totals 20 3-12 44.
MCKENZIE (21) — Hailey Prater 6, Kami Hayes 6, Quatier 4, Han. Prater, Caulley 2, Seiler 3, Maranda, Thoms. Totals 10 0-8 21.
C. Valley;11;13;6;14;—;44
McKenzie;4;8;2;7;—;21
3-Point Goals — C.V. 1 (Pool), McK. 1 (Seiler). Total Fouls — C.V. 9, McK. 7.
