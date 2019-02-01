CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley girls basketball team knocked off a struggling Riddle team, 38-22, on Friday night.
The Hornets earned the win on their senior night, while Riddle fell to 0-9 in the Skyline League South.
Joy DeRoss broke out with a double double for Camas Valley (10-9, 6-3 South), scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Brooklyn Wolfe added six points.
Riddle (1-16, 0-9) had only five players and they all played the full game on Friday. Katarina Schartner had 13 for the Irish.
Camas Valley hosts Elkton on Saturday. Riddle will seek out its first league win on Tuesday against UVC.
RIDDLE (22) — Katarina Schartner 13, Renfro 5, Langdon 4, Black, Miles. Totals 8 6-9 22.
CAMAS VALLEY (38)— Joy DeRoss 18, Wolfe 6, Vradenburg 5, Casteel 2, Holmgren 2, N. Krissie 2, Hibdon 2, Talley 1, Pohl, C. DeRoss, Soul, Payne, Pool, Ode, B. Krissie. Totals 17 3-9 38.
Riddle;4;9;4;5;—;22
CV;5;8;15;10;—;38
3-Point-Goals — Rid. 0, C.V. 1 (Vradenburg). Total Fouls — Riddle 6, C.V. 14.
