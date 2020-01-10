RIDDLE — Hailey Holmgren had 15 points and Joy DeRoss added 13 as the visiting Camas Valley Hornets scored a 32-28 Skyline League South Division girls basketball victory over Riddle on Friday.
Katarina Schartner had a game-high 17 points, Victoria Renfro had six and Alex Miles five points as the only scorers for the Irish (3-9, 1-2 Skyline).
"They just had a few more rebounds and baskets, and that was the show," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said.
The Hornets (4-8, 1-3) picked up their first win of the Skyline slate and will visit sixth-ranked North Douglas Tuesday. Riddle travels to Yoncalla Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (32) — Hailey Holmgren 15, J. DeRoss 13, Pool 2, Pohl 2, Lamell, Je. Chandler, Hill, Roberson, Ja. Chandler, C. DeRoss. Totals 15 2-11 32.
RIDDLE (28) — Katarina Schartner 17, Renfro 6, Miles 5, Langdon, Davenport, Linton, Gaedecke, Light, McCartt. Totals 11 6-12 28.
Camas Valley;6;6;8;12;—;32
Riddle;3;6;11;8;—;28
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — CV 13, Rid. 12. Fouled Out — Miles, Gaedecke.
