CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley girls basketball team rolled to a 40-13 nonleague win over the Canyonville Academy junior varsity on Tuesday night.
The Hornets evened their record at 2-2. No game statistics were provided to The News-Review.
C.V. will host Eddyville Charter at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
