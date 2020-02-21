SUTHERLIN — Senior guard Kieryn Carnes scored 16 points and dished out six assists and the Elkton girls basketball team clinched a berth in the Class 1A playoffs with a 48-32 victory over Pacific/Powers on Friday in the Skyline League Tournament at Sutherlin High School.
The Elks (19-6) advanced to the tournament title game against North Douglas at 5 p.m. Saturday. Pacific/Powers (15-9) will attempt to keep its season alive against Days Creek in a game for the league's No. 3 seed.
Carnes shot 7 of 8 from the field. Samantha McCall added 13 points, while Alexis Halstead chipped in eight points and eight rebounds for Elkton, which outscored Pacific/Powers 15-3 in the third quarter. Margaret Byle grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.
Trinity Blanton had eight points for Pacific/Powers.
"We started off real slow, looked like we were kind of playing it safe," Elkton coach Rob Parker said. "We came out much more aggressive in the third quarter, especially on defense. I was real happy with our third quarter."
ELKTON (48) — Kieryn Carnes 16, McCall 13, Halstead 8, Olson 4, Luzier 3, Humphries 2, Ma. Byle 2, Me. Byle, Peacock, Brar, Williamson, Peters. Totals 20-49 6-12 48.
PACIFIC/POWERS (32) — Trinidy Blanton 8, Hall 6, Vincent 6, Stallard 4, Sanders 2, Griffith 2, Lang 2, White 1, Lee 1, Kantz. Totals 10-41 12-20 32.
Elkton;7;17;15;9;—;48
Pac./Pow.;4;13;3;12;—;32
3-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Carnes, Luzier), Pac./Pow. 0. Total Fouls — Elk. 15, Pac./Pow. 10. Rebounds — Elk. 37 (Ma. Byle 10), Pac./Pow. 18 (White 5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.