TRI CITY — South Umpqua only managed 18 points in the final three quarters and dropped a 46-30 decision to Cascade Christian on Friday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.
Sophie Ferreira led the Challengers (9-6, 2-1 FWL) with 19 points.
Shalyn Gray scored 16 points and Kyla Pires added eight for the Lancers (12-2, 1-1), who are No. 9 in the Class 3A coaches poll.
"We didn't have it tonight," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "We just got outhustled and couldn't make baskets."
The Lancers play at St. Mary's Tuesday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (46) — Sophie Ferreira 19, Willard 12, White 6, Fish 3, Joseph 2, Hagloch 2, Sweem 2, Holt. Totals 18 8-21 46.
SOUTH UMPQUA (30) — Shalyn Gray 16, Pires 8, Gibson 3, Ferguson 2, Richardson 1, Slay, Love, Lind, Lowell, Davoli. Totals 10 8-15 30.
C. Christian;11;11;12;12;;46
S. Umpqua;12;5;9;4;—;30
3-Point Goals — C.C. 2 (Willard), S.U. 2 (Gibson, Gray). Total Fouls — C.C. 16, S.U. 16. Fouled Out — Ferguson.
JV Score — South Umpqua def. Cascade Christian.
