MEDFORD — The Douglas girls basketball team dropped its final road basketball game of the season, a 44-34 defeat at the hands of Cascade Christian in Far West League play Tuesday night.
Freshman Kierra Bennett and Mackenzii Phillips had nine points apiece for the Trojans (8-15, 3-6 FWL), while Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
"We left a lot of points on the floor tonight," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "It was just one of those games where it was within our reach, but it just wasn't meant to be."
Katelyn Willard hit four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points for the Challengers (12-10, 5-4).
Douglas will close out its season at home against No. 2-ranked Sutherlin Friday.
DOUGLAS (34) — Kierra Bennett 9, Mackenzii Phillips 9, Sapp 6, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 4, Powell 2, Thorp 2, Skurk 1, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 1, Wiegman, McWhorter. Totals 13 8-20 34.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (44) — Katelyn Willard 16, Ferreira 8, White 7, Fish 6, Hagloch 4, Sweem 1, Joseph, Holt, Clark. Totals 14 12-25 44.
Douglas;10;8;8;8;—;34
Ca. Christian;13;9;9;11;—;44
3-Point Goals — Doug. 0, C.C. 4 (Willard). Total Fouls — Doug. 19, C.C. 11. Fouled Out — Thorp, Sapp, Joseph.
JV Score — Douglas 26, Cascade Christian 22.
