HALSEY — Playing their third road game in four days, the Oakland Oakers weren't quite up to the challenge against the Central Linn Cobras on Friday.
Central Linn ended Oakland's season with a 39-25 win in the Central Valley Conference girls basketball playoffs.
The Cobras (21-3) led 25-9 at halftime. Freshman Maya Rowland scored 10 points and Ryleigh Nofziger had nine for Central Linn.
Freshman Tiana Oberman led the Oakers (15-13) with eight points. Taylor Yard chipped in four points and five rebounds and Andrea Bean added four points.
"You could see the effects of the week tonight. Our legs were a little gassed," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We dug a hole in the first half, but the girls gave a good effort."
The Oakers lose five seniors to graduation: Gabriella Parnell, Kelsie Collins, Bean, Megan Baird and Hayley Braack.
"I appreciated their efforts over four years," Witten said. "Most of them had to step up and play bigger roles. This team showed quite a bit of growth."
OAKLAND (25) — Tiana Oberman 8, Yard 4, Bean 4, Baird 3, Witten 3, Pfaff 2, Parnell 1, Vogel-Hunt, Collins, Brownson, Braack. Totals 9-38 7-22 25.
CENTRAL LINN (39) — Maya Rowland 10, Nofziger 9, Neuschwander 5, Neal 4, G. Rowland 4, Ramirez 3, Beauchamp 3, Robb 1, Crowell. Totals 15-39 7-18 39.
Oakland;5;4;8;8;—;25
C. Linn;13;12;7;7;—;39
3-Point Goals — Oak. 0, C.L. 2 (Neuschwander, Ramirez). Total Fouls — Oak. 14, C.L. 18.
