Century 6-foot-6 senior post Amy Walkenhorst scored all 14 of her points in the second half, helping the visiting Jaguars pull away for a 40-20 nonconference victory over Roseburg Saturday at Robertson Memorial Gym.
After staking a 14-13 halftime lead, the Jags outscored Roseburg 26-7 over the final two quarters.
"We were playing absolutely perfect offense, we just couldn't get anything to go in," Indians coach Dane Tornell said. "We did very well against them. We had them all kinds of frustrated in the first half.
"We played just as well in the second half, but just couldn't get a shot to fall."
Three girls — Ericka Allen, Jazmyn Murphy and Kaylee White — had four points for Roseburg. Angela Baltazar added 10 points for Century.
The Indians (1-2) will host North Eugene Tuesday.
CENTURY (40) — Amy Walkenhorst 14, Baltazar 10, Makboul 5, Garza 4, McKinley 3, Kazlauskas 2, Boone 2, Smith, Hill, Loza. Totals 16 4-12 40.
ROSEBURG (20) — Ericka Allen 4, Jazmyn Murphy 4, Kaylee White 4, Russell 3, Anderson 2, Vredenburg 2, Knudson 1, Carpenter, Miller. Totals 8 4-10 20.
Century;8;6;12;14;—;40
Roseburg;11;2;3;4;—;20
3-point Goals — Cent. 2 (McKinley, Makboul), Rose. 0. Total Fouls — Cent. 15, Rose. 11. Fouled Out — Garza.
JV Score — Century def. Roseburg.
