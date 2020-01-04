SALEM — In one of its stiffest tests of the nonleague season, the Class 3A third-ranked Sutherlin Bulldogs put on a defensive showcase, stifling 2A No. 1 Kennedy in the second half for a 41-30 victory in the championship game of the Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational at Salem Academy.
Jadyn Vermillion and Kiersten Haines each scored in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively, and the Bulldogs (11-1) got an outstanding defensive effort from Amy Dickover against standout Kennedy post Sophia Carley.
Carley, a 6-foot-1 senior, had a game-high 16 points to lead the Trojans, but was held to just two free throws over the final two quarters.
"Amy had one of the better defensive efforts we've had in a long time," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "That's probably the best big girl we'll see at the 3A or 2A level."
Sutherlin will get one last tough nonleague test Tuesday when 3A No. 8 Pleasant Hill visits the Dog Pound.
SUTHERLIN (41) — Jadyn Vermillion 13, Haines 12, Bailey 7, Wicks 5, Dickover 4, Ganger, Masterfield. Totals 15 5-8 41.
KENNEDY (30) — Sophia Carley 16, Cantu 7, Suing 3, Hall 2, Arritola 2, Newton, Schaecher, M. Carley, Butsch. Totals 12 6-11 30.
Sutherlin;8;11;12;10;—;41
Kennedy;9;6;3;12;—;30
3-Point Goals — Suth. 6 (Haines 4, Bailey 1, Vermillion 1), Ken. 0. Total Fouls — Suth. 7, Ken. 8.
