OAKLAND — Morgan Baird scored 26 points and second-ranked Coquille overpowered a short-handed Oakland team to take a 53-20 nonleague girls basketball win on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils (6-0) led 36-12 at halftime and capitalized on 25 turnovers by the Oakers (2-4).
Saige Gallino added eight points for Coquille, which lost to Heppner in the Class 2A state championship game last year.
Sophomore Fontelle Witten scored eight points and freshman Tiana Oberman had seven for Oakland, which was without starting junior post Taylor Yard due to illness.
"(The Red Devils) are a really good team," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "Baird is a load, she's a playmaker who can shoot from anywhere."
The Oakers will host Creswell Friday in a nonleague contest.
COQUILLE (53) — Morgan Baird 26, Gallino 8, Wilson 6, Salazar 4, Combie 4, GeDeros 2, Ruiz 2, Jackson, Storts. Totals 20-68 9-13 53.
OAKLAND (20) — Fontelle Witten 8, Oberman 7, Baird 2, Collins 2, Parnell 1, Pfaff, Braack, Brownson, Bean, Vogel-Hunt. Totals 7-30 5-11 20.
Coquille;15;21;4;13;—;53
Oakland;6;6;4;4;—;20
3-Point Goals — Coq. 4 (Baird 2, Gallino 2), Oak. 1 (Witten). Total Fouls — Coq. 9, Oak. 9.
JV Score — Coquille 28, Oakland 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.