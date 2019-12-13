CORVALLIS — Sophomore Elka Prechel scored 22 points and Corvallis outscored Roseburg by 11 in the fourth quarter to take a 64-41 win on Friday night in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Sevennah Van De Riet added 10 points for the 5A Spartans (3-0).
Senior guard Ericka Allen scored a career-high 15 points for the Indians (1-4). Jazmyn Murphy had eight points, while Katie Knudson and Rylee Russell each contributed six.
"It was an improved effort (from Tuesday against North Eugene)," RHS coach Dane Tornell said. "The girls were having fun and playing together. We have to work on our offense big time."
Roseburg will travel to Eugene Tuesday to meet Willamette in a nonleague contest.
ROSEBURG (41) — Ericka Allen 15, Murphy 8, Knudson 6, Russell 6, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Vredenburg, White. Totals 17 6-9 41.
CORVALLIS (64) — Elka Prechel 22, Van De Riet 10, Dursch-Smith 9, Krebs 9, Dazey 8, A. Prechel 3, Sullivan 3, Bluhm, Amoth, Reukauf. Totals 21 14-19 64.
Roseburg;12;11;2;16;—;41
Corvallis;20;23;16;5;—;64
3-Point Goals — Rose. 1 (Allen), Cor. 8 (E. Prechel 6, Dazey 1, A. Prechel 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 17, Cor. 19.
JV Score — Corvallis 42, Roseburg 15. Frosh Score — Roseburg 35, Corvallis 21.
