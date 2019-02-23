Damascus Christian's Emily Powers had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the Eagles in a 36-25 win past North Douglas in Saturday's second round girls basketball 1A state playoff game in Drain.
Savannah Hale added 11 points, including two 3-pointers, for Damascus Christian (25-3 overall).
By halftime, the Warriors (22-5) were down 18-13. They came out strong in the third quarter to make it a three-point game going into the final quarter.
Damascus Christian outscored North Douglas, 14-6, to extend its lead.
Nicki Derrick led the Warriors in scored with 11 points, she also added nine rebounds. Rilie Jo Olds had 11 rebounds in the game.
Damascus Christian will move on to the 1A state championship in Baker City, which will start Thursday.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (36) — Emily Powers 5-12 2-6 12, Hale 4-9 1-2 11, Webb 2-5 3-4 7, Patrick 1-1 0-0 2, Love 1-5 0-0 2, Wakefield 0-2 2-2 2, Manning 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 8-14 36.
NORTH DOUGLAS (25) — Nicki Derrick 5-20 1-4 11, Black 2-13 1-2 5, Thompson 1-4 0-0 3, Olds 1-8 0-0 2, Alcantar 0-3 2-3 2, Whipple 0-6 2-2 2. Totals 9-54 6-11 25.
Damascus;8;10;4;14;—;36
N. Douglas;4;9;6;6;—;25
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2-8 (Hale 2-3), N.D. 1-9 (Thompson 1-2). Rebounds — D.C. 34 (Powers 11), N.D. 40 (Olds 11). Assists — D.C. 4 (Powers 3), N.D. 5 (Derrick 2, Black 2). Steals — D.C. 2 (Powers, Webb), N.D. 2 (Derrick, Alcantar). Turnovers — D.C. 13, N.D. 10. Total Fouls — D.C. 15, N.D. 16. Fouled Out — Whipple.
