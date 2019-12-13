MOLALLA — Trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, the Damascus Christian girls basketball team outscored Days Creek 20-2 over the final eight minutes and posted a 51-35 win on the first day of the Cougar Classic Friday hosted by Country Christian.
Noelle Wakefield led the Eagles (5-0) with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Sierra Hale added 15 points, nine coming in the fourth period.
The Wolves (3-1) got 16 points from Ashtyn Slater and 11 from Joleen Crume. Slater made three treys.
Days Creek will meet Country Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (51) — Noelle Wakefield 16, Powers 12, Hale 15, Patrick, Love 6, Mitchell 2, Manning, Bailey. Totals 16 11-18 51.
DAYS CREEK (35) — Ashtyn Slater 16, Michaels 3, Newton, Kruzic, Ketchem 5, Crume 11. Totals 12 8-13 35.
Damascus;10;14;7;20;—;51
Days Creek;11;13;9;2;—;35
3-Point Goals — Dam. 8 (Wakefield 4, Powers 2, Hale 2), D.C. 3 (Slater). Total Fouls — Dam. 11, D.C. 17. Fouled Out — Kruzic.
