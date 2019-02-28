The Wolves couldn't finish the deal on Thursday.
Damascus Christian outscored Days Creek 16-6 in the fourth quarter and notched a 47-39 victory in a quarterfinal game of the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball tournament at Baker High School.
The 12th-seeded Eagles (25-3) will meet No. 1 St. Paul (28-0) at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
No. 13 Days Creek (18-9) faces No. 9 Joseph (25-4) at 8 a.m. Friday in an elimination game.
Tory Webb posted a double-double for Damascus Christian, finishing with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Noelle Wakefield had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Damascus held a 19-0 edge in bench points.
Junior guard Moriah Michaels turned in a double-double for the Wolves with 10 points and 12 rebounds, but missed 15 of 19 field-goal attempts. Joleen Crume chipped in 10 points, while Kyla Crume had seven points and 13 rebounds.
Lori Jackson pulled down 11 rebounds for Days Creek. Megan Kruzic hit a couple of 3-pointers for six points.
The Wolves had a tough shooting game, faring 20 percent (13-for-64) from the field and 31 percent (8-for-26) from the free-throw line.
"It was a great battle," Days Creek coach Matt Crume said. "The effort was there, we just struggled with (shooting) percentage. It was one of those days where we had a hard time putting the ball in the basket."
Days Creek got off to a good start, leading 13-5 after one quarter. A basket by Michaels gave the Wolves a 11-point advantage, but Wakefield hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
DAYS CREEK (39) — Moriah Michaels 4-19 1-7 10, J. Crume 2-12 5-8 10, K. Crume 3-11 1-7 7, Kruzic 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson 2-12 1-4 6, Ferch 0-0 0-0 0, Ketchem 0-2 0-0 0, Newton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-64 8-26 39.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (47) — Noelle Wakefield 5-15 0-0 14, Webb 7-11 0-0 14, Patrick 5-11 0-2 11, Hale 2-7 0-0 5, Love 0-4 2-2 2, Powers 0-7 1-3 1, MacGibbon 0-0 0-0 0, Manning 0-4 0-0 0, Watts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 3-7 47.
Days Creek;13;5;15;6;—;39
D. Christian;5;16;10;16;—;47
3-Point Goals — D.C. 5-14 (Kruzic 2-6, Michaels 1-2, J. Crume 1-3, Jackson 1-1, Ketchem 0-1, Newton 0-1), Damascus 6-21 (Wakefield 4-13, Patrick 1-1, Hale 1-3, Powers 0-3, Webb 0-1). Total Fouls — D.C. 12, Damascus 18. Fouled Out — Manning. Rebounds — D.C. 54 (K. Crume 13), Damascus 49 (Webb 17). Assists — D.C. 1 (J. Crume), Damascus 7 (Patrick, Wakefield 3). Turnovers — D.C. 10, Damascus 12.
