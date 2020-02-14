GRANTS PASS — Moriah Michaels had a double-double and the Days Creek girls basketball team ended the regular season on Friday with a 46-27 win over New Hope Christian in a Skyline League game.
Michaels finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and six assists as the Wolves improved to 10-10 overall and 5-5 in the Skyline North. Ashtyn Slater had 13 points, nine boards and seven steals and Joleen Crume chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
Abbigail McClintick led the Warriors (9-8, 5-6 South) with 12 points.
The two teams will meet at NHC on Tuesday in the first round of the Skyline playoffs.
DAYS CREEK (46) — Moriah Michaels 13, Ashtyn Slater 13, Wheeler, Leodoro, Newton 6, Kruzic, Ketchum, Jandura, Stufflebeam 3, Chandler, Crume 11. Totals 18 7-14 46.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (27) — Abbigail McClintick 12, Chamberlain, Huttema 6, Metcalf 4, Barnett 5, Shafer, Yunker, A. Li, Z. Li. Totals 12 3-9 27.
Days Creek;11;12;14;9;—;46
NHC;9;3;7;8;—;27
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Slater), NHC 0. Total Fouls — D.C. 9, NHC 14. Fouled Out — Huttema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.