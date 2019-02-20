DAYS CREEK — Days Creek’s girls basketball team followed up its second place finish at the Skyline League tournament with a 42-37 first-round Class 1A playoff win over Chiloquin on Wednesday night at home.
Lori Jackson and Kyla Crume carried the Wolves’ offense with 10 points apiece in the low-scoring affair. Joleen Crume hit a pair of 3-pointers and had nine total points in the contest.
“I think our aggression and just our fire, our energy toward the end, got us the win,” Kyla Crume said.
The Wolves (17-9 overall) struggled to get much going in the first half, but held a 22-18 lead at the break.
Chiloquin (14-9) came out with heavy defensive pressure and forced numerous Days Creek turnovers in the third quarter to take a two-point lead.
Days Creek picked up its offensive tempo in the fourth quarter and used an opportunistic attack in transition to overtake the Panthers.
“It was a very physical game, we had to toughen up and move it better in the second half than in the first,” Days Creek coach Matt Crume said. “We love the fast break when we can use it and it helped to have Moriah Michaels back.”
The Wolves scored 12 points in transition in the second half. Days Creek also took advantage of the swipes that Chiloquin made on defense to get to the free-throw line and cause the Panthers’ two leading scorers, Lani Jackson and Presley Frost, to foul out of the contest.
Chiloquin was eliminated with the loss. Lani Jackson led the Panthers with 15 points and Presley Frost added 10.
Days Creek will visit Country Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday in Molalla for a second-round game.
CHILOQUIN (37) — Lani Jackson 15, Frost 10, Schroeder 6, Reyes 4, Koon 2, Jayne. Totals 16-33 4-10 37.
DAYS CREEK (42) — Lori Jackson 10, Kyla Crume 10, J. Crume 8, Michaels 6, Kruzic 5, Newton 3, Ketchem. Totals 14-36 8-13 42.
Chiloquin 10 8 10 9 — 37
Days Creek 15 7 4 16 — 42
3-Point Goals — Chil. 1 (Reyes), D.C. 6 (J. Crume 2, K. Crume 1, Michaels 1, Kruzic 1, Newton 1). Total Fouls — Chil. 15, D.C. 11. Fouled Out — Frost, La. Jackson.
