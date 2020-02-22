SUTHERLIN — The Days Creek girls basketball team clinched a Class 1A playoff berth Saturday afternoon, outlasting Pacific/Powers 48-44 in the consolation game of the Skyline League Tournament at the Dog Pound.
Senior guard Moriah Michaels had a game-high 21 points and added 10 rebounds and six steals for the Wolves (13-11), who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed from the Skyline's North Division and took down the South Division-champion Cruisers.
"It was a good battle," said Days Creek coach Matt Crume, whose team outscored Pacific/Powers 13-7 in the third quarter to overcome a three-point halftime deficit. "I think the game (Friday) night with North Douglas (a 44-39 loss) took just about all the energy we had, so we just barely got this one."
Ashtyn Slater added 10 points and seven rebounds for Days Creek, which will visit either Paisley Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.
DAYS CREEK (48) — Moriah Michaels 21, Slater 10, Crume 8, Stufflebeam 5, Newton 2, Kruzic 2, Ketchum. Totals 17 12-20 48.
PACIFIC/POWERS (44) — Sierra White 14, Blanton 12, Hall 7, Vincent 4, Lee 3, Griffith 2, Sanders 2. Totals 16 10-18 44.
Days Creek;7;15;13;13;—;48
Pac./Pow.;9;16;7;12;—;44
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Slater, Crume), P/P 2 (Hall, Lee). Total Fouls — D.C. 16, P/P 19. Fouled Out — Crume, Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.