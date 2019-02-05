DAYS CREEK — Days Creek held off Camas Valley, 33-22, in a Skyline League girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
Joleen Crume paced Days Creek (12-8, 8-2 North) with a game-high 11 points. Crume was the only player in double-figures.
Alissa Vradenburg led Camas Valley (10-11, 6-5 South) with seven points in the contest.
Days Creek hosts Elkton on Friday.
CAMAS VALLEY (22) — Alissa Vradenburg 7, Holmgren 6, J. DeRoss 2, Casteel 2, C. DeRoss 2, Hibdon 2, N. Krissie 1, B. Krissie, Wolfe, Poole, Talley. Totals 9 2-10 22.
DAYS CREEK (33) — Joleen Crume 11, Michaels 8, K. Crume 7, Newton 3, Jackson 2, Kruzic 2, Ketchem, Ferch. Totals 12 7-16 33.
C. Valley;5;9;3;6;—;22
D. Creek;6;7;11;9;—;33
3-Point Goals — C.V. 2 (Vradenburg), D.C. 2 (J. Crume, Newton). Total Fouls — C.V. 14, D.C. 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.