DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek girls basketball team opened its season on Friday with a 48-30 win over Willamette Valley Christian in the Days Creek Tournament.
Moriah Michaels, Shandiin Newton and Joleen Crume each scored 10 points for the Wolves, who led 26-16 at halftime. Michaels grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double and made eight steals, while Crume had nine rebounds and six steals.
Julie Dieker led the Warriors of Brooks with 14 points.
Days Creek faces Crow at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WILLAMETTE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (30) — Julie Dieker 14, E. Privratsky, Poot 4, Sanders 5, Sanders, M. Privratsky, Peters 4, Hunter 3. Totals 11 6-9 30.
DAYS CREEK (48) — Moriah Michaels 10, Shandiin Newton 10, Joleen Crume 10, Wheeler, Kruzic 7, Ketchum 3, Slater 8, Stufflebeam. Totals 20 4-10 48.
WVC;9;7;6;8;—;30
D. Creek;16;10;10;12;—;48
3-Point Goals — WVC 2 (Sanders, Dieker), D.C. 4 (Newton, Kruzic, Ketchum, Crume). Total Fouls — WVC 8, D.C. 12.
