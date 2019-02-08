DAYS CREEK — Days Creek eked out a 34-32 win over Elkton in Friday's Skyline League North girls basketball game.
There were several lead changes throughout the game, but in the fourth quarter the Wolves (13-8, 9-2 North) kept the lead.
Elkton (13-9, 8-3 North) had a chance to score, but Days Creek's defense kept them out of the key and the outside shot did not go in.
"We went out and had a great battle," D.C. coach Matt Crume said.
Days Creek was led by senior Kyla Crume with 12 points, on senior night. Moriah Michaels had nine points.
Kyla Crume and Michaels also had seven rebounds apiece and Megan Kruzic had five steals and five points for the Wolves.
Elkton was led by Aspyn Luzier with 14 points.
Days Creek will play at Umpqua Valley Christian at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Elkton is scheduled to play at North Douglas at 6 p.m. Saturday.
ELKTON (32) — Aspyn Luzier 14, Halstead 6, McCall 5, Carnes 3, Byle 2, Olsen 2, Garza, Humphrey. Totals 13 3-9 32.
DAYS CREEK (34) — Kyla Crume 12, Michaels 9, J. Crume 6, Kruzic 5, Jackson 2, Jandura, Newton, Ketchem. Totals 15 2-10 34.
Elkton;15;4;4;9;—;32
Days Creek;12;10;6;6;—;34
3-Point Goals — Elk. 3 (Luzier 3), D.C. 2 (Michaels, Kruzic). Total fouls — Elk. 14, D.C. 10.
