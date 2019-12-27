ST. PAUL — What was scheduled as a nonleague girls basketball game turned into a rugby match as Days Creek and Dufur combined for 53 fouls and 72 total free throws as the Rangers claimed a 61-50 victory Friday night.
Senior guard Moriah Michaels had a game-high 27 points for the Wolves, who lost their fifth straight after making just 18 of 43 free throws.
"We're just starting to get the kids where they need to be," D.C. coach Matt Crume said. "This team has a little different dynamic. We're just starting to get rolling. There's a ton of room for improvement, but I feel like they're growing every game."
Joleen Crume chipped in 11 points for the Wolves and Fiona Ketchum scored nine.
Days Creek (3-5) will open Skyline League play on Jan. 3 at home against Pacific/Powers.
DAYS CREEK (50) — Moriah Michaels 27, Crume 11, Ketchum 9, Slater 1, Leodoro, Stufflebeam. Totals 16 18-43 50.
DUFUR (61) — Jessica Brown 13, Meanus 11, White 11, Crawford 10, Beal 7, Hester 4, Neal 2, Beauchamp 2, Kortge. Totals 20 16-29 61.
Days Creek;12;13;18;7;—;50
Dufur;16;3;24;18;—;61
3-Point Goals — Dufur 5 (Crawford 2, Meanus 2, Neal 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 21, Dufur 32. Fouled Out — Michaels, Slater, Crawford, Beauchamp.
JV Score — Dufur def. Days Creek.
