MARCOLA — Days Creek shut out Mohawk in the first quarter, but the host Mustangs went on a 17-5 run in the third quarter to take control in a 39-33 nonleague girls basketball win over the visiting Wolves Thursday night.
Moriah Michaels had a game-high 15 points and Joleen Crume added 13 for Days Creek, which fell to 4-3 on the season.
Kendyle Gormley had 10 of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs.
The Wolves close out their nonleague slate next Friday at Dufur.
DAYS CREEK (30) — Moriah Michaels 15, Crume 13, Kruzic 1, Ketchum 1, Newton, Slater, Stufflebeam. Totals 7 16-32 30.
MOHAWK (39) — Kendyle Gormley 12, Mattox 9, Vanderploeg 7, Nation 6, Robinson 4, E. Holvey 2, L. Holvey, Turpin. Totals 17 3-7 39.
Days Creek;5;7;5;14;—;30
Mohawk;0;8;17;14;—;39
3-Point Goals — D.C. 0, Moh. 2 (Vanderploeg). Total Fouls — D.C. 12, Moh. 22. Fouled Out — Nation, Robinson.
