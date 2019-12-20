DAYS CREEK — Sophie Ferreira scored 23 points and Cascade Christian defeated Days Creek 57-37 on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Liz White added 16 points for the Class 3A Challengers (4-1).
Moriah Michaels had 23 points, seven rebounds and six steals for the 1A Wolves (3-4), who committed 27 turnovers. Joleen Crume contributed seven points and eight rebounds.
Days Creek will meet Dufur in St. Paul on Dec. 27.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (57) — Sophie Ferreira 23, White 16, Willard 10, Hagloch 6, Sweem 2, Joseph, Fish, Clark, Williams. Totals 20 13-20 57.
DAYS CREEK (37) — Moriah Michaels 23, Crume 7, Newton 2, Kruzic 2, Slater 2, Ketchum 1, Wheeler, Leodoro, Jandura, Stufflebeam. Totals 12 11-22 37.
C. Christian;14;17;7;19;—;57
Days Creek;7;12;7;11;—;37
3-Point Goals — C.C. 4 (White 3, Willard 1), D.C. 2 (Michaels). Total Fouls — C.C. 19, D.C. 18.
