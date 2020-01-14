DAYS CREEK — Shandiin Newton led three Days Creek players in double figures with a season-high 11 points and added four rebounds and four assists as the Wolves improved to 3-1 in Skyline League North play with a 57-33 home girls basketball win over Riddle Tuesday night.
Joleen Crume also had 11 points with five steals and four rebounds for Days Creek (7-6 overall), which ran to a 36-11 lead by halftime. Moriah Michaels had 10 points and seven steals for the Wolves.
Katarina Schartner and Katie Langdon had 11 points each to pace the Irish (3-11, 1-4 South) and Victoria Renfro added eight.
Both teams are home Friday night, with Riddle taking on New Hope Christian and Days Creek facing No. 10 Elkton in a key Skyline North matchup.
RIDDLE (33) — Katarina Schartner 11, Katie Langdon 11, Renfro 8, Miles 2, Light 1, Gaedecke, Davenport. Totals 15 2-4 33.
DAYS CREEK (57) — Shandiin Newton 11, Joleen Crume 11, Michaels 10, Badgley 6, Slater 6, Jandura 5, Ketchum 4, Kruzic 2, Wheeler, Leodoro, Chandler. Totals 25 5-9 57.
Riddle;7;4;9;13;—;33
D. Creek;19;14;12;12;—;57
3-Point Goals — Rid. 1 (Langdon), D.C. 2 (Newton, Jandura). Total Fouls — Rid. 6, D.C. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.