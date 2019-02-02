PORT ORFORD — Moriah Michaels scored 15 of her 24 points in the second half, leading the Days Creek girls basketball team to a 45-23 win over Pacific on Saturday in a Skyline League game.
Michaels, a junior guard, also grabbed 11 rebounds and made nine steals. Joleen Crume had eight points, nine rebounds and six steals for the Wolves (11-8, 7-2 North). Lori Jackson chipped in six points and 10 boards.
Madi Hall and Kaiya Gourneau each had seven points for the Pirates (13-9, 7-3 South).
Days Creek will host Camas Valley Tuesday.
DAYS CREEK (45) — Moriah Michaels 24, Jackson 6, Newton, Kruzic 3, Ferch, J. Crume 8, K. Crume 4. Totals 20 3-9 45.
PACIFIC (23) — Madi Hall 7, Kaiya Gourneau 7, Griffiths 1, Lang 2, Lee, White 2, Vincent 4. Totals 5 13-21 23.
D. Creek;6;13;13;13;—;45
Pacific;4;6;8;5;—;23
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Michaels, Kruzic), Pac. 0. Total Fouls — D.C. 16, Pac. 14. Fouled Out — White.
