COOS BAY — Moriah Michaels' 22 points helped propel the Days Creek girls basketball team to a 62-39 Skyline League Tournament win over Pacific on Friday night.
Michaels was backed up by a double-double from Joleen Crume, who had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kyla Crume contributed 10 points.
The win guarantees the Wolves (16-8 overall) a spot in the 1A state playoffs.
Kaiya Gourneau led Pacific with 12 points. Madi Hall added 11 for the Pirates in the loss.
Days Creek will face North Douglas in the Skyline League Championship on Saturday.
DAYS CREEK (62) — Moriah Michaels 22, J. Crume 11, K. Crume 10, Jackson 5, Newton 5, Ketchem 5, Ferch 2, Kruzic 2. Totals 23 13-16 62.
PACIFIC (39) — Kaiya Gourneau 12, Hall 11, Vincent 8, White 3, Long 2, Griffiths 2, Lee, Cruz. Totals 13 11-21 39.
Days Creek;8;23;16;15;—;62
Pacific;11;7;10;11;—;39
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Newton, Ketchum, J. Crume), Pac. 2 (Hall, Gourneau). Total Fouls — D.C. 16, Pac. 21.
