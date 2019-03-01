Days Creek's girls basketball season came to an end with a 58-41 loss to Joseph in the consolation bracket of the OSAA Class 1A state tournament Friday morning.
Sabrina Albee scored 31 points for ninth-seeded Joseph (25-4 overall) and Madelyn Nelson added 11.
No. 13 Days Creek (18-10) was led by senior Kyla Crume with 10 points. Moriah Michaels had 16 rebounds and Lori Jackson had 10 rebounds.
Joseph had a 36-28 lead at halftime and held the Wolves to three points in the third quarter to extend its lead.
Joseph will play the winner of the other consolation match, Crane vs. Jordan Valley, in the fourth-place game at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
