DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek girls basketball team eliminated New Hope Christian from the Skyline League playoffs with a 43-19 rout on Wednesday night.
Moriah Michaels had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight steals for the Wolves (15-8 overall), who led 20-7 at halftime. Shandiin Newton, Megan Kruzic and Joleen Crume each added six points. Kyla Crume chipped in five points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
D.C. hit seven 3-pointers in the contest. Abbie McClintick led the Warriors (9-14) with seven points.
Days Creek will meet Pacific at 5 p.m. Friday in the Skyline tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (19) — Abbie McClintick 7, Liu, Kashishian 2, Huttema 2, Metcalf, Findley, Chavez 6, Barrett, McCoy 2, Totals 7 5-12 19.
DAYS CREEK (43) — Moriah Michaels 14, Jandura, Jackson 4, Newton 6, Kruzic 6, Ketchum, Ferch 2, J. Crume 6, K. Crume 5. Totals 15 6-9 43.
NHC;2;5;0;12;—;19
D. Creek;9;11;12;11;—;43
3-Point Goals — NHC 0, D.C. 7 (Newton 2, Kruzic 2, Michaels 1, J. Crume 1, K. Crume 1). Total Fouls — NHC 10, D.C. 11.
