DAYS CREEK — Moriah Michaels filled up the stat sheet and Days Creek dominated Glendale, rolling to a 52-12 win on Friday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Michaels, a senior guard, finished with 17 points, seven steals, five assists and five rebounds. Joleen Crume chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds, while Shandiin Newton added 10 points for the Wolves (9-10, 4-5 North).
Faith Wytcherley was the top scorer for the Pirates (4-16, 0-11 South).
Days Creek will travel to Camas Valley and Glendale plays at North Douglas Saturday.
GLENDALE (12) — Faith Wytcherley 8, Knott 2, Wright, Moody, Frizzle 2, Lewelling, Igarta, Swanson, Hernandez, McKinney. Totals 3 4-8 12.
DAYS CREEK (52) — Moriah Michaels 17, Wheeler 1, Sawyer, Newton 10, Kruzic 3, Ketchum 1, Jandura 3, Slater 2, Stufflebeam 6, Chandler 1, Crume 7, Leodoro 1. Totals 21 6-16 52.
Glendale;0;8;2;2;—;12
D. Creek;15;17;11;9;—;52
3-Point Goals — Gle. 2 (Wytcherley), D.C. 4 (Newton 2, Michaels 1, Jandura 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 11, D.C. 7.
JV Score — Days Creek 16, Glendale 14 (two quarters).
