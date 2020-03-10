Days Creek senior guard Moriah Michaels was voted the Skyline League's Player of the Year by the coaches for the second time in three seasons.
Michaels was joined on the all-league first team by senior teammate Joleen Crume, Elkton seniors Kieryn Carnes and Aspyn Luzier and North Douglas seniors Nicki Derrick and Sofia Alcantar.
North Douglas' Jody Cyr was Coach of the Year.
County players making the second team were sophomore Allison Van Loon of Yoncalla, Camas Valley junior Joy DeRoss, North Douglas junior Natalie Thompson and Riddle senior Katarina Schartner.
Skyline League
Girls Basketball All-Stars
Player of the Year — Moriah Michaels, sr., Days Creek.
Coach of the Year — Jody Cyr, North Douglas.
First Team — Moriah Michaels, sr., Days Creek; Kieryn Carnes, sr., Elkton; Joleen Crume, sr., Days Creek; Nicki Derrick, sr., North Douglas; Aspyn Luzier, sr., Elkton; Sofia Alcantar, sr., North Douglas.
Second Team — Sierra White, soph., Pacific/Powers; Allison Van Loon, soph., Yoncalla; Joy DeRoss, jr., Camas Valley; Natalie Thompson, jr., North Douglas; Lauren Huttema, jr., New Hope Christian; Katarina Schartner, sr., Riddle.
Honorable Mention — Ashtyn Slater, jr., Days Creek; Trinidy Blanton, fr., Pacific/Powers; Kaleigh Soto, sr., Yoncalla; Alexis Halstead, sr., Elkton; Brooklyn Williams, fr., North Douglas; Victoria Renfro, soph., Riddle; Margaret Byle, jr., Elkton; Sadie Olson, sr., Elkton; Hailey Holmgren, jr., Camas Valley; Samantha McCall, sr., Elkton; Abby McClintick, jr., New Hope Christian; Rilie-Jo Olds, sr., North Douglas; Savannah Harkins, fr., North Douglas.
All-Defensive Team — Moriah Michaels, sr., Days Creek; Nicki Derrick, sr., North Douglas; Sadie Olson, sr., Elkton; Madi Hall, sr., Pacific/Powers; Allison Van Loon, soph., Yoncalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.