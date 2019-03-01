Days Creek's girls basketball season came to an end with a 58-41 loss to Joseph in the consolation bracket of the OSAA Class 1A state tournament Friday morning.
"It's been a great season," Days Creek coach Matt Crume. "They gave a 100 percent all the time. Overall we're very proud of them. Even though we ended up we two losses these girls left it all out there."
Sabrina Albee scored 31 points for ninth-seeded Joseph (25-4 overall) and Madelyn Nelson added 11.
"(Albee) is a tough player, she did a good job," coach Crume said. "You give her an inch and she's scoring baskets."
No. 13 Days Creek (18-10) was led by senior Kyla Crume with 10 points. Moriah Michaels had 16 rebounds and Lori Jackson had 10 rebounds.
"We shot a little better (than yesterday)," Matt Crume said.
Joseph had a 36-28 lead at halftime and held the Wolves to three points in the third quarter to extend its lead.
"I know that (the seniors) were huge competitors and laid a great foundation for next year," Matt Crume said.
Days Creek will lose Jazz Mackey, Jackson and Kyla Crume to graduation.
Joseph will play Crane in the fourth place game at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
DAYS CREEK (41) — Kyla Crume 4-13 2-6 10, Jackson 3-7 1-3 2, Michaels 4-12 02 8, Kruzic 2-9 0-0 6, J. Crume 3-9 2-2 8, Mackey 0-1 0-0 0, Newton 0-1 0-0 0, Ketchem 0-1 0-0 0, Ferch 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 17-55 5-15 41.
JOSEPH (58) — Sabrina Albee 12-26 4-8 31, Hite 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 3-10 0-0 6, Nelson 4-11 2-2 11, Crenshaw 3-7 0-0 6, Wilcox 0-1 0-0 0, Coughlan 2-4 0-0 4, Bateman 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Hickman 0-0 0-0 0, Gorham 0-1 0-0 0, Barstad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 6-10 58.
Days Creek;16;12;3;10;—;41
Joseph;18;18;8;14;—;58
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2-15 (Kruzic 2-6, Michaels 0-1, J. Crume 0-3, K. Crume 0-2, Mackey 0-1, Newton 0-1, Ketchem 0-1), Jos. 4-16 (Albee 3-9, Nelson 1-4, Hite 0-3). Rebounds — D.C. 50 (Michaels 16), Jos. 38 (Nelson 9). Total Fouls — D.C. 11, Jos. 16. Assists — D.C. 5 (J. Crume 3), Jos. 7 (Hite, Miller 2). Turnovers — D.C. 32, Jos. 17. Steals — D.C. 7 (Michaels, Kruzic, J. Crume 2), Jos. 13 (Hite 4).
