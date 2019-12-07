DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek girls jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 46-21 victory over Crow to win the Wolves' season-opening home tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves had plenty of balance throughout the roster as Moriah Michaels, Fiona Ketchum and Joleen Crume tied for high scoring honors with eight points each. Ketchum also made six steals.
Ashtyn Slater had six points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Raime Wheeler also snared seven boards.
Lilly Davis led all scorers with 15 points for Crow.
The Wolves (2-0) visit Oakland Tuesday.
DAYS CREEK (46) — Moriah Michaels 8, Fiona Ketchum 8, Joleen Crume 8, Slater 6, Stufflebeam 6, Newton 4, Kruzic 4, Leodoro 2, Wheeler, Jandura. Totals 21 4-10 46.
CROW (21) — Lilly Davis 15, Bryant 6, Wiskow, Gates, Aburokba, Panzer, Dougherty, Mehdin. Totals 8 2-2 21.
D. Creek;18;7;13;8—;46
Crow;4;4;11;2;—;21
3-Point Goals — D.C. 0, Crow 3 (Davis). Total Fouls — D.C. 5, Crow 11.
