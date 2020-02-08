CAMAS VALLEY — Days Creek jumped out to a 25-point halftime lead and settled for a 54-33 win over Camas Valley on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Joleen Crume led the Wolves (10-10, 5-5 North) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Moriah Michaels had 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Shandiin Newton added nine points.
Bella Pool hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Hornets (8-14, 3-9 South). Joy DeRoss contributed nine points and 15 rebounds, while Hailey Holmgren added eight points, 11 boards and six blocked shots.
"We got in foul trouble with our two posts and they took advantage," C.V. coach Don Wonsley said.
The game was the season finale for Camas Valley, which only loses one senior in Amber Lamell.
"The girls learned a lot and got better. They played hard the whole season," Wonsley said.
DAYS CREEK (54) — Joleen Crume 16, Michaels 15, Newton 9, Kruzic 5, Ketchum 2, Slater 5, Shufflebeam 2, Wheeler, Leodoro, Sawyer, Chandler. Totals 21 8-19 54.
CAMAS VALLEY (33) — Bella Pool 15, J. DeRoss 9, Holmgren 8, C. DeRoss 1, Lamell, Je. Chandler, Ja. Chandler, Hill, Roberson, Pohl. Totals 13 2-5 33.
Days Creek;25;16;9;6;—;54
C. Valley;5;11;4;13;—;33
3-Point Goals — D.C. 4 (Crume 2, Newton 1, Kruzic 1), C.V. 5 (Pool). Total Fouls — D.C. 10, C.V. 11.
