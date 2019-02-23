MOLALLA — Upset.
The 13th-seeded Days Creek girls basketball team saved the Skyline League from going 0-3 Saturday in the Class 1A playoffs, knocking off No. 4 Country 68-61 in a second-round game.
The victory sends the Wolves (18-9) to the state tournament for the second year in a row. Days Creek will meet No. 12 Damascus Christian (25-3) at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at Baker High School.
Joleen Crume and Megan Kruzic each scored 19 points for the Wolves, who outscored the Cougars 23-4 in the third quarter. Country Christian (20-7) had a 28-point fourth period, but it wasn't enough.
"We're super excited. We had so many girls play their hearts out," D.C. coach Matt Crume said. "It was a great game."
Kruzic hit five 3-point field goals. Joleen Crume grabbed 13 rebounds and made three assists, sinking 13 of 16 free throws. Moriah Michaels chipped in 13 points and four assists. Kyla Crume had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, and Lori Jackson pulled down 10 rebounds to go with five points.
"Megan Kruzic is a great shooter," Matt Crume said. "She sometimes struggles with confidence, but tonight she didn't struggle. She was lighting it up and couldn't have picked a better time to do it."
Freshman Lizzy Grandle led Country Christian, The Valley 10 champion, with 17 points.
The Cougars handed Days Creek a 65-38 loss at the Cougar Classic earlier this season.
"We had a big crowd (from Days Creek) at the game and were thankful for that," Matt Crume said.
DAYS CREEK (68) — Joleen Crume 19, Megan Kruzic 19, Michaels 13, K. Crume 10, Jackson 5, Newton 2. Totals 20 21-32 68.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (61) — Lizzy Grandle 17, Sandberg 16, Burruel 8, Syphard 8, M. Halverson 5, K. Halverson 5, Phillips 2, Begley, Parmelee. Totals 23 12-18 61.
D. Creek;7;19;23;19;—;68
C. Christian;14;15;4;28;—;61
3-Point Goals — D.C. 7 (Kruzic 5, Michaels 2), C.C. 3 (Burruel 2, Grandle 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 16, C.C. 25. Fouled Out — Michaels, Phillips, Burruel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.