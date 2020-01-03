DAYS CREEK — Joleen Crume turned in a strong all-around performance as the Days Creek girls basketball team opened its Skyline League schedule with a 44-26 win over Pacific/Powers on Friday night.
Crume posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds and added six steals. Fiona Ketchum chipped in 11 points, and Shandiin Newton contributed six points and seven rebounds for the Wolves (4-5, 1-0 North). D.C. was missing its leading scorer, senior guard Moriah Michaels, who was on a family vacation.
Trinidy Blanton and Madi Hall each scored six points for the Pirates (4-6).
"The girls looked good. We've been working on defense and it showed tonight," Days Creek coach Matt Crume said.
The Wolves will host 2A Glide Saturday in a nonleague game.
PACIFIC/POWERS (26) — Trinidy Blanton 6, Madi Hall 6, Lee 5, Vincent 5, White 2, Lang 2, Krantz, Cruz, Sanders, Stallard, Griffiths. Totals 9 7-17 26.
DAYS CREEK (44) — Joleen Crume 15, Ketchum 11, Slater 7, Newton 6, Stufflebeam 4, Kruzic 1, Jandura, Badgley, Leodoro, Wheeler. Totals 19 5-18 44.
Pacific;9;3;6;8;—;26
Days Creek;10;5;13;16;—;44
3-Point Goals — Pac. 1 (Lee), D.C. 1 (Ketchum). Total Fouls — Pac. 19, D.C. 12. Fouled Out — Blanton.
JV Score — Days Creek 19, Pacific/Powers 16 (two quarters).
