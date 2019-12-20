OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team shut out Creswell in the third quarter and went on to post a 35-21 win in a nonleague game on Friday night the Nut House.
Taylor Yard had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Oakers (3-4). Fontelle Witten contributed seven points, freshman Tiana Oberman chipped in six points and Gabriella Parnell added five points and five steals.
Kylee Whitson was the top scorer for the Class 3A Bulldogs (3-5) with six points.
Oakland will meet Myrtle Point in the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.
CRESWELL (21) — Kylee Whitson 6, Leonard 5, Vaughn 4, Seiber 4, Grubbs 2, E. Whitson, Halgren, Quinones. Totals 8 5-12 21.
OAKLAND (35) — Taylor Yard 10, Witten 7, Oberman 6, Parnell 5, Collins 3, Bean 2, Pfaff 2, Vogel-Hunt, Baird, Brownson, Braack. Totals 12 9-16 35.
Creswell;6;5;0;10;—;21
Oakland;9;9;8;9;—;35
3-Point Goals — Cre. 0, Oak. 2 (Witten, Collins). Total Fouls — Cre. 16, Oak. 13.
JV Score — Oakland 38, Creswell 8.
