SUTHERLIN — Senior guard Nicki Derrick scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter and North Douglas handed Elkton a 49-41 loss in the championship game of the Skyline League Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Sutherlin High School.
Derrick converted 8 of 11 free throws in the contest. Natalie Thompson added nine points for the Warriors (23-3), who earned the league's No. 1 seed for the Class 1A playoffs.
Kieryn Carnes scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Elks (19-7), who trailed 17-6 after one period. Aspyn Luzier chipped in eight points.
"The key was handling their (defensive) pressure," N.D. coach Jody Cyr said. "We played with more energy and confidence today."
Elkton will host Eddyville Tuesday in a first-round playoff game. North Douglas hosts a second-round game Friday.
ELKTON (41) — Kieryn Carnes 10, McCall 7, Ma. Byle 6, Luzier 8, Me. Byle, Olson 4, Halstead 6, Humphries. Totals 16 6-9 41.
NORTH DOUGLAS (49) — Nicki Derrick 21, MacDowell 3, Alcantar 7, Thompson 9, Draeger 2, Olds 5, Williams 2, Holcomb. Totals 15 16-22 49.
Elkton;6;10;10;15;—;41
N. Douglas; 17;8;13;11;—;49
3-Point Goals — Elk. 3 (Luzier 2, McCall 1), N.D. 3 (MacDowell, Derrick, Thompson 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 19, N.D. 16.
