WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans got even when it counted against St. Mary's, beating the visiting Crusaders 56-35 for their first Far West League girls basketball victory of the season Friday night.
The teams met in early December at a tournament in Phoenix, with St. Mary's beating the Trojans 66-59 behind Paige Rajagopal's 29 points. Friday night, Douglas held Rajagopal to just seven points. That victory remains St. Mary's lone win on the season.
"This was the best game we've played all season," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "We knew we had to limit (Rajagopal's) touches, and we held her to seven points. Our defense was really good tonight.
"I'm very proud of the girls. They've been working hard all season and we were able to get one tonight."
Sophomore Adrianna Sapp led the Trojans with season highs in points (17) and rebounds (12), while freshman Kierra Bennett added 11 points and three steals. Mila Snuka-Polamalu also hit double figures with 10 points for Douglas.
The Trojans (5-11, 1-2 FWL) travel to Salem Monday to face Dayton in the opening game of the MLK Classic at Corban University. Tip is set for 11:30 a.m.
ST. MARY’S (35) — Ryker Rothfus 12, Rajagopal 7, Mejia 8, Dole 6, Lippert 2, Salmon, Young, Poisson, Christman, Dunn. Totals 13 4-14 35.
DOUGLAS (56) — Adrianna Sapp 17, Bennett 11, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 10, Phillips 7, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 6, Thorp 3, Skurk 2, Powell, Wiegman, McWhorter. Totals 23 7-13 56.
St. Mary’s;8;13;5;9;—;35
Douglas;17;13;13;13;—;56
3-Point Goals — S.M. 5 (Rajagopal 2, Rothfus 2, Mejia 1), Doug. 3 (Bennett, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu, Phillips). Total Fouls — S.M. 14, Doug. 15.
JV Score — Douglas 35, St. Mary’s 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.