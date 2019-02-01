WINSTON — The Douglas girls basketball team produced its highest scoring output of the season on Friday night, blowing out St. Mary's 75-33 in a Far West League game.
Senior guard Ayana Parson scored a career-high 16 points and made four steals for the Trojans (9-8, 3-5 FWL), who led 37-12 at halftime. Sophomore post Amy Dickover finished with a double-double, getting 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Kaylie Hall scored 11 points and Taylor Davis chipped in a career-high 11 points for Douglas. Mackenzii Phillips pulled down 10 rebounds.
Emma Bennion led the Crusaders (10-8, 3-4) with 11 points.
"I felt like the dam burst for us (offensively)," Douglas coach Jason Dickover said. "We've been waiting for this all year. We took advantage of our size early, then kicked the ball out and hit some shots. Very nice to see."
The Trojans host Cascade Christian Tuesday.
ST. MARY'S (33) — Emma Bennion 11, Alvarez 6, Lippert 5, Christman 4, Ward 4, Ruthfus 2, Dunn 1, Young, Conner. Totals 11 9-15 33.
DOUGLAS (75) — Ayana Parson 16, Amy Dickover 16, Hall 11, Davis 11, Lund 8, Snuka-Polamalu 6, Phillips 4, Sapp 2, Thorp. Totals 26 19-31 75.
St. Mary's;3;9;8;13;—;33
Douglas;17;20;19;19;—;75
3-Point Goals — S.M. 2 (Bennion, Lippert), Dou. 4 (Hall 2, Parson 2). Total Fouls — S.M. 21, Dou. 18. Fouled Out — Conner.
JV Score — Douglas won.
